LETTERS TO THE EDITOR – April 2019

Trout Tantrum Feature Was A Hit

GREAT ARTICLE, I think that you hit the nail on the head, at least for the Sabine area. I feel that our area is over run with pollutants from all of the refineries. How many spills are never reported with some type of chemical release into our precious waterways? What we really need to do is contact those in legislation about the situation, though I doubt that anything would be done due to this being the money for the area.

It is easy to see what is going on. Just go over to the Louisiana shoreline and look at how it flourishes compared to the Texas side of Sabine.

Robert L. Smith

Purple Heart For Paintball Strikes A Nerve

TO PARAPHRASE A LINE the late Jackie Gleason made famous, “What we are dealing with here is a total lack of respect.” Those who respect our great country and the sacrifices of those who made it what it is do not have to pretend to be important. They know who the important ones are, and they respect and honor them.

The people who love the outdoors and what it offers are willing to stand behind true conservation efforts to preserve what we are able to experience and enjoy. In a word, they respect the land.

The great pretenders will never know or understand that kind of respect. Those that abuse the land and our great resources have no respect for any of it to begin with.

Sadly, much of the fault lies with those that did not properly educate and teach and train the offending parties.

I am fortunate to be able to help maintain the health of some of our veterans in this area. They are worthy of our respect and support for the sacrifices they have made for our country.

I submit to you that America is the land of the free because of the brave. Let us respect the land and the brave.

Offered up with gratefulness,

J.D. Walker, RPH

MR. MOORE, I WANT TO APPLAUD you for the piece you wrote in the January Issue of Fish and Game.

The “greatest generation” who participated in WWII seldom talked about their experiences and a cousin of my wife’s was a helicopter pilot in Viet Nam in ’68 and was awarded both a Bronze Star (V device) and Silver Star for his actions during combat. I never knew about any of this until his recent obituary was published.

I value my right to hunt and enjoy the great outdoors and all that goes with it. I’m afraid I often miss out on shots simply because I am enthralled by something else that is happening for example, a hummingbird migration during a dove hunt many years ago. I was covered up by the wrong sized birds.

Your article is right on point.

Keep the faith.

Gary L. Behelfer

Editor: The column was something I had to write. We salute our veterans here at TFG and appreciate those who do what they do for conservation as well because they believe in it, not because they want to be recognized.

