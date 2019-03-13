Podcast: Aoudad & Axis: Hunting The Toughest Of Exotics With Bow & Crossbow with Host Dustin Warncke

On this episode, host Dustin Vaughn Warncke rides solo on a show about two of Texas’ toughest exotic game species, the Aoudad (Barbary Sheep) originating from North Africa and the Axis Deer originating from India. Dustin covers how and where to hunt for these species, the fact that there are no seasons or bag limits on them and how to find a game hunting ranch or book an outfitter and have a successful hunt. Dustin also covers some of the basics of archery equipment he uses to hunt with a bow or compound bow for them. Thank you as always for listening and subscribing to our podcast!

Dustin’s Podcast and Article on Selecting a Guide or Outfitter:

Podcast: https://fishgame.com/2016/08/podcast-top-10-things-to-look-for-in-when-hiring-a-guide-or-outfitter/

Article: https://fishgame.com/2016/06/top-10-things-look-hiring-hunting-fishing-guide-outfitter/

Mentioned in the Show:

Hill Country Bowhunter’s Annual Fun Shoot: http://hillcountrybowhunters.com

Lone Star Bowhunters Association: https://lonestarbowhunter.com

Bowhunting Gear Dustin Recommends:

Grim Reaper Broadheads for Compound Bows and Crossbows: https://www.grimreaperbroadheads.com/

Gold Tip Arrows & Bolts: http://www.goldtip.com/

Barnett Crossbows: https://www.barnettcrossbows.com/

Centerpoint Crossbows: https://www.crosman.com/archery/centerpoint-crossbows

Lumenok Lighted Arrow Nocks for Arrows and Bolts: https://lumenok.com/

