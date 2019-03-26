The Case For Bowhunting

March 20, 2019

Why Bowhunting?

When it comes to big game hunting, I almost always prefer to take my game with a bow and arrow.  While I am not a bowhunting snob who would juggle someone else for hunting with a gun, I have decided that the bow and arrow is the only method for me.

In my early years of hunting, I always used a gun.

In fact I have great memories of taking big game animals with a shot gun, rifle, and a handgun. Those hunts were exciting, challenging and rewarding to me at the time.

My introduction to bowhunting was not a very smooth transition.  In fact, it took four years of dedication before I managed to kill my first deer with a bow. This took place shortly after my wife and I got married almost 20 years ago.  My first kill was a small doe and I could not have been happier.  It was as if I had shot the biggest deer in the woods.  Once I finally managed to take my first animal with a bow, I knew that I would never be satisfied taking an animal any other way.

I often ask myself why I still bow hunt.  I mean let’s be honest, a rifle is far more accurate and efficient.  One properly placed bullet with a rifle and there is no tracking necessary. A rifle has greater range so there is no need to get animals as close and if an animal is moving, a good marksman can still make the shot.  Rifle hunting is definitely easier than bowhunting.

As I contemplate this matter, I think I know why I still choose my bow.

First and foremost I still love the challenge.  There is something about bowhunting that make me feel cool or tough.  I have an enormous sense of satisfaction when I take an animal with my bow, and it feels like I really accomplished a great task.

Second I think that I love being close to the animals.  In bowhunting, just because an animal is in range, it doesn’t mean you have a shot.  He needs to be calm and at the right angle.  Bowhunting allows me to see animals up close and personal and witness them doing things that I would otherwise never see.  If I had a gun, I would shoot one as soon as I saw it.

Finally the need to practice is greater.  If you are a bowhunter then you know that there is a great need to practice.  You must be absolutely spot on with your arrow placement in order to get a kill.  A shot that is an inch or two off could lead to a wounded animal and an empty dinner plate.  This compels me to practice year round.  I guess when it comes down to it, I enjoy shooting my bow as much as I enjoy bowhunting.  The year round practice keeps me active and outdoors.  It gives me a great opportunity to hang out with my friends and family as we shoot our bows.

If you have never tried bowhunting, I recommend that you do.  It is a great sport and one that can be enjoyed well into the golden years.  If I can help you in any way feel free to let me know.

May God bless you richly!

Brian Johnson

