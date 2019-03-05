TX State Record Channel Cat Caught?

A possible Texas state record channel cat was caught on Lake Tawakoni by angler Josh Garcia of Midland, TX while fishing with Michael and Teri Littlejohn’s Guide Service according to a report at Fox4 News.

The fish weighed 47 pounds, shattering the previous record of 36.5 pounds caught in the Perdenales River in 1966. The fish still has a few hurdles to overcome before it can be officially recognized as a new state record so be on the lookout for that here as the official verification is available.

According to Texas Parks & Wildlife Department officials channel catfish are easily distinguished from all others, except blue catfish, by their deeply forked tail fin. Unlike flathead catfish, the upper jaw projects beyond the lower jaw. Coloration is olive-brown to slate-blue on the back and sides, shading to silvery-white on the belly. Typically, numerous small, black spots are present, but may be obscured in large adults. The anal fin has 24-29 soft rays, in contrast to the blue catfish which always has 30 or more rays in the anal fin.

“Channel catfish are native to North America east of the Rockies from southern Canada, south into northeastern Mexico, and east of the Appalachians with the exception of much of the coastal plain north of Florida. The species have been widely introduced in other areas as far west as California. Today channel catfish range throughout Texas, however, it is believed that the species was not native to the upper Rio Grande and Pecos basins.OtherChannel catfish ranks behind only bass and crappie as the most preferred fish to catch in Texas. Popular with trotliners as well as rod-and-reel anglers, channel cats may be captured on a wide variety of baits including liver, worms, grasshoppers, shrimp, chicken, cheese and stinkbait, among others. Undoubtedly, part of the reason for their popularity is their delicious flavor when cooked. Channel catfish in excess of 36 pounds have been landed in Texas waters. The North American record stands at 58 pounds.”

TF&G Staff Reports