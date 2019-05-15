Flipping and Pitching With Confidence

Bass fishermen as well as in the know panfish experts all empty flipping and pitching strategies.

Being able to put a lure into specific pieces of cover at close range and have them land softly is crucial in attempting to catch big fish.

The following are some tips for key spots to pitch and flip.

*The Structure On the Structure: Stop looking at a boat dock for example as one whole piece and simply throwing all around. Dissect it and look at the part that is in the deepest water. Then look for particular boars that might be hitting the water at a certain angle or where some brush has gathered against the pilings. Flip and pitch the areas to find the biggest fish. The whole dock can hold fish but usually only a few spots really do.

*Brush Piles: Brush piles set out for crappie are an important place to use your flipping and pitching skills. First off the biggest crappie are spooky fish so having a delicate approach to presenting a lure is important. Secondly there are lots of big bass on those piles so don’t be afraid to flip and pitch a big jig or jig and craw combo.

*Power-Poles: Being able to cast (or in this case flip or pitch) into the exact spot you just got a bite at is super important. Often there are more fish right there. If you get bit, hit the down button on a Power-Pole and have confidence you can hit the same spot and not move from that crucial strike zone.

Grasslines: Flipping and pitching around the edge of grass lines can produce good numbers of bass. Slow-sinking soft plastics and Texas-rigged worms can score on bass when fish on the edges of grass or inside the pockets in the interior of the grassline.

