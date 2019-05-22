Podcast: Harvesting, Cleaning and Cooking Wild Game with Guest Jeremy Beaston

On this episode, Dustin sits down with Jeremy Beaston from the Cast, Blast, Grill, Chill podcast to talk about eating the harvests from your wild game pursuits including field care, cleaning, prepping and cooking wild game meat of winged and four-legged critters!

Dustin and Jeremy talk about fun food ideas and why proper preparation of your game meats are important considerations for yourself and those in your circle of influence for the enjoyment of the great outdoors.

