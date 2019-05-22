Podcast: Harvesting, Cleaning and Cooking Wild Game with Guest Jeremy Beaston

May 20, 2019
On this episode, Dustin sits down with Jeremy Beaston from the Cast, Blast, Grill, Chill podcast to talk about eating the harvests from your wild game pursuits including field care, cleaning, prepping and cooking wild game meat of winged and four-legged critters!
Dustin and Jeremy talk about fun food ideas and why proper preparation of your game meats are important considerations for yourself and those in your circle of influence for the enjoyment of the great outdoors.

Connect with Jeremy
https://www.facebook.com/jeremy.beaston
https://www.facebook.com/castblastgrillchill/

New TF&G Frio Collaboration Store: https://texas-fish-game.frioicechests.com

SPRING AND SUMMER EVENTS!

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Events
May 25th: https://www.backcountryhunters.org/san_antonio_full_draw_film_tour_open_house
June 22nd: https://www.backcountryhunters.org/houston_full_draw_film_tour

Texas Airgun Show, June 22nd & 23rd
https://texasairgunshow.com/

Dustin’s Spice Pick: https://www.therustgameplace.com/product/rust-dust-rust-meat-markets-seasoning

Recommended Books from Dustin and Jeremy
Project Smoke
by Steven Raichlen
https://amzn.to/2HpQEL4

The MeatEater Fish and Game Cookbook: Recipes and Techniques for Every Hunter and Angler
by Steven Rinella
https://amzn.to/2Qbbbph

Buck, Buck, Moose: Recipes and Techniques for Cooking Deer, Elk, Moose, Antelope and Other Antlered Things
by Hank Shaw
https://amzn.to/2HnPeRh

Duck, Duck, Goose: The Ultimate Guide to Cooking Waterfowl, Both Farmed and Wild
by Hank Shaw
https://amzn.to/2HnMvqE

Pheasant, Quail, Cottontail: Upland Birds and Small Game from Field to Feast
by Hank Shaw
https://amzn.to/2Eh5YaJ

America’s Best Barbecue: Recipes and Techniques for Prize-Winning Ribs, Wings, Brisket, and More Hardcover
by Arthur Aguirre
https://amzn.to/2JLud4m

