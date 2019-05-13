Power-Pole Sponsors Camp Mack Tourney

Power-Pole Shallow Water Anchors announced that it will become the presenting sponsor for the inaugural Camp Mack Big Fish Tournament. This annual, year-round competition will target largemouth bass and black crappie in the Chain of Lakes watershed between Lake Tohopekaliga and Lake Kissimmee. The tournament is open to all members of the Camp Mack Bass Fishing Team. Tournament registration is free using the popular iAngler Tournament app available for iOS and Android devices, and comes with automatic team membership.

The official start of the Big Fish Tournament is Saturday, May 4 to coincide with the Toho Marine Elite Team Series competition. Anglers can register at any time during the year to join the tournament. Any catch within the Big Fish Tournament fishing boundaries can qualify, even if caught while participating in another tournament. The grand prize for the heaviest single fish in each category will be an 8’ Power-Pole Pro II Shallow Water Anchor. Monthly winners will also be recognized in the Guy Harvey Outpost’s Outfitter Store.

“As a company so dedicated to top-of-class fishing performance, we’re truly excited Power Pole has joined us in establishing the Big Fish Tournament on the Kissimmee Chain,” Guy Harvey Outpost president Mark Ellert said. “Our year-long tournament isn’t about luck, it’s about fishing often, and always with an edge. That’s a Power Pole, and for winning the Big Fish competition, a truly fitting grand prize.”

At the end of the year, Camp Mack will recognize four outstanding members of the Camp Mack Fishing Team in its Hall of Fame, including both category winners of the Big Fish Tournament. Two additional inductees will be selected among members, friends and guests of Camp Mack based on contributions to the sport, the promotion of good sportsmanship, and the protection of our resources. Candidates may be nominated through the Camp Mack website.

To learn more or to register for the event, go to guyharveycampmack.com.

Camp Mack, a Guy Harvey Lodge, is dedicated to showcasing the world-renowned fishing grounds of Central Florida. As a member of the Guy Harvey Outpost Hospitality Collection, the lodge is committed to the International Game Fish Association’s mission of conservation to being good stewards of the environment through responsible and ethical angling using science and education, while recognizing outstanding accomplishments in the field of fishing.

