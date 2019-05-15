Power-Poles and Seagrass Fishing

The first time I ever heard of the Power Pole it was while fishing around seagrass beds in Lower Laguna Madre in South Texas.

The target was speckled trout and we were able to approach the grass beds and then put the pole (back then everybody only had one pole) and stay just far enough out as to not spook the fish. I was amazed.

I was also amazed that when we wade fished the guy who owned the boat would hit the remote, allow the boat to drift toward us by putting the poles up and then lock them down. That way the boat followed us.

Again I was blown away.

Most of the success I have had fishing in the grass has been targeting holes in the grass and casting a lure into the middle to lure in speckled trout or redfish. Another great strategy is to use a weedless spoon and work through the grass. An angler could waste much time randomly throwing through miles of seagrass.

Work the spoon across and through the holes and also along the edges of major seagrass beds for best results.

Something else to consider when seagrass bed fishing and that is seldom done is to fish topwaters at night. Calm nights bring the trout out feeding and when the moon is high and the grass beds are well-lit they will often hit surface plugs. Look for small slicks or listen for “slurping” sounds and cast that direction.

Slurping is a sign of big trout. Smaller trout “blow up” on a plug but quite often the biggest ones simply slurp it under.

Walking plugs are the most popular and probably the most effective but I like chuggers as well and have done well with the Sebile Splasher since it hit the market. Simply throw, chug twice, let it sit for two seconds and repeat. The bite will usually come on the rest.

Usually its a blowup but sometimes you get that “slurp” and you know there is a big trout on the end of your line.

Chester Moore, Jr.