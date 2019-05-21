Techron Wins Big Boating Industry Honor

Leading marine business journal Boating Industry magazine today recognized Techron® Protection Plus Marine Fuel System Treatment with a “2019 Top Products” award. Hand-picked by the editorial staff of Boating Industry from among hundreds of nominations, this coveted award is bestowed annually to 50 products that stand out for the innovation, uniqueness and benefits they bring to boaters and the industry. Products and services entered for consideration come from every segment of the industry ranging from boats and engines to electronics, accessories, apps and more.

Following extended development and testing, Techron Marine was launched in August of 2018 as a comprehensive new fuel system treatment formulated specifically for gasoline- powered boats. It’s exclusive alcohol and emulsifier-free formula doesn’t contribute to water uptake and provides boaters with superior protection and performance, along with the proven engine cleaning power of the Techron brand. Techron Marine also stabilizes fuel for up to 24 months, so the same treatment boaters use with every fill-up can provide extended protection during winter storage or other periods of non-use.

“Our extensive industry research identified gaps in the performance of the marine fuel additives in the market compared to the standard of performance that is needed out of a fuel additive — we developed our formula to exceed this standard,” said Joe DeFina, Chevron’s Fuel Additives Global Brand Manager for Techron. “When you consider the stressful engine run cycles, the harsh operating environment, E10 fuel and the intermittent use that is typical with boats, it was clear there was a need for a new, comprehensive solution. The rapid market response to our company’s first marine-specific fuel treatment and the positive feedback we’ve already received from boating enthusiasts, the marine press and the industry has been very encouraging. We are extremely honored to receive this award from Boating Industry.”

Techron Marine is available for purchase at WestMarine and AutoZone stores nationwide and on WestMarine.com, WestMarinePro.com, AutoZone.com, AutoZonePro.com, Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

