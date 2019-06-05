Bass Hall Sets 2019 Ceremony

To minimize scheduling conflicts for 2019 inductees, sponsors and guests, the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors announced this week that they have rescheduled this year’s induction ceremonies to Thursday, October 3, 2019, to account for the postponement of a Bassmaster Elite Series tournament on Oklahoma’s Fort Gibson Lake.

The annual induction banquet was originally scheduled for Thursday, September 19, which falls within the ‘make-up week’ B.A.S.S. had earlier set aside for competition should an Elie event have to be postponed.

“The Board has always been in full agreement that we must constantly balance our day-to-day responsibilities and our efforts on behalf of the Hall of Fame,” said BFHOF Board President Donald Howell.

“This decision makes it possible for the majority of our Board members to once again volunteer their time behind the scenes while also ensuring that the living subset of this year’s five honorees will be able to attend.”

The banquet is still being held at Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, where the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame mission of ‘celebrating, promoting and preserving the sport ofbass fishing’ is on display. Honorees include three stars of professional bass fishing — Mark Davis of Mt. Ida, Ark., David Fritts of Lexington, N.C., and Davy Hite of Ninety Six, S.C. – along with noted artist/illustrator, the late Chris Armstrong, and the founder of Zoom Bait Company, the late Ed Chambers.

“Our goal is to honor the legends of the sport and it would be a tremendous shame for many of our members to miss this gathering of greats due to circumstances outside of their control,” said John Mazurkiewicz, vice president of the Hall of Fame Board and Nominations Committee Chair.

“While we apologize to anyone this might inconvenience, we made the best situation out of what we were dealt. Our Board completely understands B.A.S.S.’s decision to postpone and reschedule their Elite event due to flooding conditions and safety concerns.”

“The five honorees will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame museum, which opened in November 2017 within the Wonders of Wildlife complex at the flagship Bass Pro Shops store in Springfield. On display in the museum are artifacts, photos and biographical information about 71 members of the Hall of Fame who have been inducted since 2001.

“We are proud that in a few short years the annual Bass Fishing Hall of Fame enshrinement dinner has become a must-attend event for anyone interested in bass fishing,” Howell notes. “This was not an easy decision to make, but we look forward to seeing as many industry insiders, legends and fans as possible on October 3, and we assure you that there will be many opportunities to celebrate in the future.”

Information on event and table sponsorships, dinner seats and tickets for a special VIP unveiling reception, along with details about the Hall and its mission are available at BassFishingHOF.com, or by contacting BFHOF executive director Barbara Bowman at [email protected].

To listen to Chester Moore’s interview with Davy Hite on the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame click the player below.