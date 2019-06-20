Chevron Sponsors Bass Champs

Chevron Products Company, a division of Chevron U.S.A Inc., has announced its sponsorship of the 2019 Bass Champs Tournament Trail, the largest and most popular grass roots tournament series in the United States. Highlighting this season-long sponsorship will be the 5th Annual Techron® TX Shootout, scheduled for Sunday, June 23rd on Lake Sam Rayburn.

Featuring a guaranteed first place payout of $50,000 and other generous cash payouts all the way down to 25th place, this is the world’s richest guaranteed open team event, according to Bass Champs President Chad Potts.

The Techron TX Shootout is also one of the most anticipated tournaments in a state where bass fishing is pursued with religious fervor. This year’s event is expected to attract over 500 anglers from across the United States. Bass Champs tournaments are designed to provide a fun and competitive environment for anglers of all types, from family fishermen to serious weekend warriors. As the title sponsor, Chevron will present the $50,000 first place check to the winner of the event.

In addition to being the title sponsor of the Techron TX Shootout, Chevron has had an ongoing partnership with all Bass Champs events.

Throughout the season, there are four regional tournaments in each of four regions across Texas (North, South, East and Central) as well as four major statewide events — the 2019 Sportsman’s Auto Network Mega Bass Event, the 2019 Skeeter Owner’s Tournament, the 2019 Techron TX Shootout and the 14th Annual Berkley Big Bass tournament.

All of these events are also featured on the Bass Champs TV Show, hosted by famous fishing personality Fish Fishburne and aired nationally on The Sportsman Channel and the World Fishing Network.

“We are pleased to have Chevron on board as an ongoing sponsor of Bass Champs events,” said Potts. “Techron is an ideal match for our audience, with a full range of superior fuel additives designed for boats, ATVs, pickup trucks and automobiles. We truly appreciate the support and active engagement Chevron has provided over the years,” added Potts.