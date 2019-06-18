Online Outdoor Gear Review Round-Up

One of my guilty pleasures, like so many folks in today’s online world, is bargain shopping on the internet and most of us know the king of the online shopping mega store craze is Amazon.com. I know many outdoorsmen that may not think this is a prime location to find quality outdoor gear at an affordable price but it is true that this online only retailer carries a variety of outdoor gear products at very reasonable prices compared to the big box mainstream outdoor retailers we all know so well.

My goal in purchasing outdoor gear, for review on this blog, is for it to be affordable and of reasonable and comparable quality to other mainstream manufacturers. Combine these two things together, and you have a great value you can take into the woods and the water and use for many years to come.

I have done the work for you in testing and evaluating these products in this blog and had a tremendous amount of fun in the process. Links or on each product will lead you directly to the product listing. Let’s GO!

Campark 4K Action Camera

The world of action cameras has come a long way from where it started many years ago. With competition comes some of the greatest innovations you could want in an on-the-go device to capture your outdoor adventure. Campark makes a line of game/trail cameras and action cameras, among other cameras with other uses under different names. I have always been impressed with the value they provide. Want a great action cam but don’t want to spend a ton of money? How about a 4K resolution camera with a rear digital display and a ton of included accessories for around $60? Hard to beat!

Check It Out: https://amzn.to/2Hrvw73





X.Aegis Polarized Sunglasses

If you are looking for an inexpensive pair of sunglasses, these are a good consideration. For wrap-around polarized sunglasses at well under a $20 price point, this is a bargain not to miss. What’s more is that they come with eyeglass inserts for guys like me who normally where prescription glasses every day and normally have to rely on clip-ons.



Check it out here: https://amzn.to/2YDwV01

Crazy Ants Tactical Full Size and Sling-Style Backpacks

I know the brand name might sound strange but the quality and value in this company’s products is very impressive. I reviewed this on my podcast, The Best of the Outdoors, hosted by Texas Fish & Game, and I loved both packs from the moment they came in the mail. You can spend a lot on a tactical backpack but when you can get that same quality for a much lower price, why do that? Both of these bags have various compartments and lots of storage space for your gear, respective to their size of course.

The full-size tactical backpack is my new main go-to hunting bag as it has one main backpack with three add-on packs – one on the front and two on each side. This pack is very roomy with lots smart engineering with the outdoorsman in mind.

Check it out here: https://amzn.to/2uBCsqR





The sling/shoulder bag is a compact pack for day running and is my new “man bag” which allows me to just pack the essentials whether traversing the concrete jungle or the open field.

Check it out here: https://amzn.to/2Yys40b

Components on both bags are very well made and a solid recommendation for your next hunting, tactical or everyday bag purchase. I am a fan of this brand for the long haul.

MA3TY 3 Color LED White | Red | Green Hunting Flashlight (3-in-1)

If you have been looking for a flashlight that packs a lot of value and versatility into one package, this is the one for you. I receive numerous flashlights every year and this one stuck out to me as it has general navigation, blood tracking and wild hog and predator hunting capabilities, all in one light. The three colors rotate through with a simple click of the endcap button or pressure switch. Since each color is on its own LED and not on one LED for all colors, this flashlight is a serious contender for the woods and the water. The package also comes with a scope or barrel clamp and 1” ring to mount the flashlight to the clamp or any picatinny rail. That is a lot of bang for the buck to say the least.

Check it out here: https://amzn.to/2Xp6oTA

These are just a few products that I think will help you do what you do best in the outdoors even better. What’s more is you can have them shipped to you in two days with Amazon Prime or about a week with free shipping in most cases if you don’t have a Prime account so long as your order is $25 or more. While maybe unconventional when thinking of your next outdoor gear purchase, ordering from Amazon is fast and easy and it is a great place to find quality outdoor gear for your next hunting or fishing adventure.

Story by Dustin Vaughn Warncke