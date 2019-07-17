Podcast: Live from the ICAST Fishing Show 2019 in Orlando, FL with Cal, Chester and Dustin

July 16, 2019
On this episode, Cal Gonzales (TF&G Saltwater Editor), Chester Moore (TF&G Chief Editor) and host Dustin Warncke re-unite in Orlando, Florida at the annual ICAST fishing trade show. The trio shares fun stories, interesting products and enriching conversations about freshwater, saltwater and brackish water fishing adventures. This is the second time the three editors have been together on Facebook Live stream and the podcast simultaneously at this show.

