Polaris Ranger XP 1000 Back Country Edition Delivers

I have spent more time in the woods this year than at any point in recent memory.

It has truly been a year of exploration in the forests of my home state of Texas and beyond due to a couple of projects I am working on-one involving turkeys and the other hogs.

A vital part of this exploration has been the Polaris Ranger XP 1000 Back Country Edition. I have had the opportunity to test one out and it has made these pursuits vastly easier and more enjoyable.

Not all ATVs are smooth-riding but I found this one to be as smooth as possible and surprisingly good on gas. Some of the hilly terrains I have been and tends to eat up fuel pretty quickly but with this unit that has not been an issue. With an 11.5-gallon fuel tank, there is plenty of get up and go here.

For the kind of habitat I was in, clearance is a huge issue. The Polaris Ranger XP 1000 Back Country Edition has a class-leading 13-inches of ground clearance is maximized with arched A-arms to devour unforgiving terrain.

In addition, it has high-mount air intakes ensure clean air reaches the engine and clutches when navigating water crossings or wet terrain. These traits alone make this a worthy acquisition for someone in need of an ATV for hunting.

I was impressed that the 82 horsepower ProStar 1000 engine is paired with a reduced gear ratio transmission that includes a geared reverse for increased durability and strength.

That is crucial when you find yourself in a mudhole in the marsh for example.

Towing ability is another plus for this unit.

I found myself having to move thousands of pounds of storm-damaged good of my property so I hooked up a trailer and it made my life much easier. The payload for the XP 1000 itself is 1,500 pounds which is more than adequate even if you’re carrying back a few big wild boars from the woods.

Hunters who navigate remote forests know that fallen trees can often block access to trails and roadways. The XP 1000 comes with a Polaris Pro 4,500 LB HD winch mounted to the industry’s largest stock front bumper. That gives you the ability to pull with confidence.

I’m not a mechanic or a deeply knowledgeable auto tech guy but I am a hunter who knows what he needs to get into the country most people avoid with confidence. The Polaris Ranger XP 1000 Back Country Edition does that and more and I highly recommend it for those in the market for an ATV.

There are several different limited editions available designed to suit the specific needs of outdoors lovers.

For more information go to ranger.polaris.com.

Chester Moore, Jr.