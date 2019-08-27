Check Out This Weapon Mounted Game Call

Weapon mounted game call with built in phone mount that connects directly to your picatinny rail. This allows you to have a hands free, compact call that is controllable through the convergent apps with just a touch of your finger and that is easily weapon mounted. Through the use of the latest in speaker and battery technology, we are able to achieve very clean audio and extreme volume while remaining small and light.

Designed by the team at Convergent and Professional Hunter Byron South and tested extensively from the piney woods of East Texas to the desserts of Northern Nevada. The concept was to use the latest in technology to create a compact, rugged call that would have the volume and clarity that Convergent is known for. You must handle and listen to this product to fully appreciate it. The basis of the design was to utilize the popular Convergent apps by incorporating the phone mount on the back of the call. This creates a truly hands-free call that is controlled by just a touch of your finger. Never has this quality of sound been available at this price point.

Specs:

Weight – 9.6 oz (with battery included)

Size- 3”X 4”X 4”

Volume – 100 Db, clear audio

Battery – Rechargeable 18650 Li-ion 3.7 V (5 plus hours)

Charge port – USB-C (included: charging and connection cables)

For more information contact:

Randy Alexander (Convergent National Sales Manager) [email protected] office: 903.636.422

Convergent Hunting Solutions offers a lifetime guarantee on materials and workmanship. Excluded from this guarantee are damages from accidents, inappropriate handling or lack of care, excessive snow loading. Ordinary wear and effects from UV exposure, dirt and sand are not covered. All repairs not covered by this warranty will be carried out promptly and at minimal cost.New, unopened items may be returned within 30 days of delivery for a refund. If the item has been used we will assess a restocking fee.

You should expect to receive your refund within four weeks of giving your package to the return shipper, however, in many cases you will receive a refund more quickly. This time period includes the transit time for us to receive your return from the shipper (5 to 10 business days), the time it takes us to process your return once we receive it (3 to 5 business days), and the time it takes your bank to process our refund request (5 to 10 business days).