Confidence For Concealed Carry

Are you one the 1.2 million Texans that choose to carry concealed? If so, do you have the confidence that if and when the time comes you will be able to make the right decision or shot needed to handle the situation?

When you go to the range, you will see people from all walks of life and weapons background alongside each other. What you will notice is that a lot of people lack the confidence to grip…draw…and fire their weapon with confidence and are worrying about what other people around them think. If the day comes to actually use your CCW in a real use of force, this poor muscle memory could cost you your life.

Developing the confidence in your everyday carry method and weapon system is paramount.

If you are carrying concealed, you will need to get your shirt or outer garment out of the way to grip your weapon. Get in front of a mirror and practice how you will grab your garment every time and make it second nature. If you appendix carry, 6 o’clock or 4 o’clock, you need an exact draw stroke with your non shooting hand to move your garment out of the way to initiate the draw process. This will give you confidence you can and will be able to gain access to your CCW when it is time to do so. You will need to be able to grip your CCW and pull it from your holster without taking your eyes off your threat. The key word there is “grip”. You need to make the weapon readily available and practice simply gripping and drawing the weapon dozens of times and re-holster. Now, if we have gained the confidence we need in the first two steps above, the business end is what is left. You need to be able to keep your eyes on your threat throughout the entire draw process and acquire your target down the sights of your weapon to create a clear shot picture. Try not to train yourself to shoot every time you draw your weapon. You will build muscle memory that makes you think you have to shoot. That is not what we want. Don’t be at the range practicing from the high ready or taking ridiculous trick shots. You should be able to grip…draw…and put 2 rounds on target in 3 seconds. Don’t be concerned about how fast you can re-holster your weapon. That is the least of your concerns after you have pulled out your CCW in a use of force.

Confidence is a real thing although can’t be weighed or measured. Having confidence in your weapon and shooting abilities is very important for us that carry concealed. Train to have the confidence that you will not fail yourself if and when the time comes you need to protect yourself or others.

Fortuna Paratus Remunerat= Fortune Favors the Prepared.

Shane Smith