The Mysterious Mountain Goat (Video)

The mountain goat is one of the least appreciated and understood game animals in North America.
And that’s a shame since they are beautiful, unique and are one of the greatest hunting challenges to be found anywhere.
I recently came across this video from the Rocky Mountain Goat Alliance (RGMA). It gives a deep look at goat identification and how hunters can play an important role in mountain goat conservation.
The RGMA’s mission is to increase and enhance the management, range, and populations of goats across both native and suitable non-native North American habitats without negatively impacting native ungulates while educating the public of ongoing conservation projects and petitioning for the expansion of sustainable hunting opportunities across the continent.
Increase the use and utility of citizen-science efforts, increase scientific rigour in volunteer-led inventory projects.
Support research projects on mountain goat habitats, populations, disease and other management issues through in-kind and/or financial support.Leverage contacts with post-secondary institutions, investigate opportunities for in-kind or direct support for goat-related research; Highlight the need and opportunity for greater focus on goats as a species requiring additional research focus.
Increase the availability of relevant science to support mountain goat conservation and management.
For more information on the organization click here.
Chester Moore, Jr.