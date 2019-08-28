Podcast: Hunting, Fitness, Healthy Living & Eating What You Harvest with Guests Erik Mayfield and Gabe Azua

On this episode Dustin sits down with Hero Way Strength & Conditioning’s Gabe Azua and Krav Maga instructor Erik Mayfield and the three talk about hunting for organic meat, eating what you kill, the benefits of combining fitness with hunting, great hunting memories and much more.

