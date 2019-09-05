A Breakdown Of The 2019 Duck Flight

Officials with Delta Waterfowl have broken down prospects of the 2019 fall flight of waterfowl.

It’s an interesting take and one that is very hunter-centric in other words it explains how current conditions will impact hunting and ties in conditions on the breeding grounds of the prairie pothole region to fall hunting conditions.

Here’s some information from Delta Waterfowl about their mission and organization.

Delta Waterfowl is The Duck Hunters Organization, a leading conservation group founded at the famed Delta Marsh in Manitoba, with its U.S. Headquarters in Bismarck, North Dakota. We work to produce ducks through intensive management programs and conservation of breeding duck habitat. Delta conducts vital waterfowl research, and promotes and protects the continuing tradition of waterfowl hunting in North America.

Delta produces ducks for you. Delta’s effective, science-based duck production programs, including Predator Management and Hen Houses, add thousands of ducks every year to your fall fight.

Delta conserves breeding duck habitat for you. Through tireless agriculture policy efforts and innovative, incentive-based habitat programs such as North Dakota Working Wetlands, Delta ensures future duck production for you.

Delta enhances duck hunting opportunities for you. Utilizing a vast network of chapters and volunteers, Delta defends hunting rights and access anytime, anywhere they’re threatened, on the local, state/provincial and federal levels.

Delta protects the tradition of duck hunting for you. Through First Hunt — the largest waterfowl-specific hunter recruitment program in the world — and our hunter retention research, Delta is introducing thousands of new duck hunters and ensuring current waterfowlers continue hunting.

Fall Flight Official Outlook

According to officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in general, habitat conditions during the 2019 Waterfowl Breeding Population and Habitat Survey (WBPHS) were similar to or declined relative to 2018, with a few exceptions. Much of the Canadian prairies experienced below-average precipitation from fall 2018 through spring 2019. Fall and winter temperatures were mainly below average. Southern Alberta and Saskatchewan had a warm spell in December 2018 through January 2019 but February 2019 was brutally cold across all of the Canadian prairies. Spring temperatures were average to slightly below average. The U.S. prairies experienced average to above-average precipitation over most of the region. Habitat conditions were generally drier near the North Dakota border with Canada. Conditions in much of the eastern survey area remained similar or improved relative to 2018

We will have much more on the fall flight in coming stories.

TF&G Staff Report