Ducks Unlimited & Gulf Habitat (Video)

Ducks Unlimited released the latest film in its online series.

In The Gulf Coast, Conserve Films travels south to Louisiana where the Mississippi River meets the Gulf of Mexico.

The Mississippi River has changed over time. Levee construction and river channelization have disrupted the sediment deposits that annually replenish the marsh. That has led to land disappearing into the Gulf.

Ryan Lambert is a Louisiana coastal native who makes his living from the land and waters by guiding hunters and fishermen. The area is rich with fish and game and people come from all around to enjoy what south Louisiana has to offer.

But the coast is rapidly eroding.

“Louisiana has lost 2000 square miles of land in the past several years alone,” Lambert said. “The Grand Canyon is 1906 square miles. We’ve lost an area larger than the Grand Canyon, can you imagine that?”

Ducks Unlimited is working hard to restore the Gulf Coast. A major way of accomplishing this restoration is by using terraces, strips of land constructed to slow sediment flow. Trapped sediment forms land masses over time.

Saving the Gulf Coast takes cooperation from a variety of sources, explained Ducks Unlimited Manager of Conservation Programs in South Louisiana Cassidy Lejeune.

“It takes scientists, it takes politicians, it takes government agencies,” Lejeune said. “It takes everybody coming together with a common goal to restore and enhance wetlands and restore our coast.”

August is DU Conserve month-the 2019 season includes four films released each week in August.

Film episodes focus on the Boreal Forest, California’s Central Valley, the Prairie Pothole Region and the Gulf Coast.

Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America’s continually disappearing waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 14.5 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent.

Source: Ducks Unlimited