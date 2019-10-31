Gearing Up For Finicky Flounder Bite

Flounder Run

In 2011 I took part in an epic challenge to catch 100 flounder in five days on artificial lure only. It was called the Fall Flounder Run and it was all done from the bank.

I was able to catch 102 flounder in four days. While it might seem as if the flounder were jumping in the boat, the fact is I had to fish really hard to make that happen and a big part of the success can be attributed to the gear I used. Upon finding my notes from the quest I thought it would be fun to share.

The following is a breakdown of what it made all possible.

2.5-inch Sassy Shad: This small shad imitation from Mr. Twister in the clear/silver flake/black back caught the vast majority of the fish. They wanted something small and the water for the most part was clear so I offered up this lifelike shad imitation rigged on a sixteenth ounce jighead for most of the run and toward the end used an eighth ounce. Tipped with a small piece of shrimp it proved to be a deadly combo.

2-inch Mr. Twister Teenie: Like I said, the fish wanted something small and when we came across murkier water this was the ticket and was probably responsible for 15-20 of the fish caught. Curltails are my all-time favorite lures for flounder and as I have learned the last couple of years, sometimes going small is what it takes.

Mike Iaconelli Combo: This inexpensive combo geared toward young people proved super sensitive, yet it sported enough backbone for a good flounder hookset. I used Stren Fluorocast on it in 8-pound test and believe this is a great option for anglers seeking an inexpensive flounder finesse rig. Plus, it has Mike’s saying, “Never Give Up!” on the shaft to add a bit of inspiration.

Stren Fluorocast: The water called for fluorocarbon due to clarity for most of the trip so I used what has proven to be a sensitive, abrasion resistant line over the last couple of years for yours truly.

Berkley Fireline: I have been using this for years and will I used an experimental line called Nanofil for some of the fishing, Fireline was my go-to. I switched to pure fluorocarbon when the bite got soft.

As you can see I had to use very specific gear to make it happen. I started off using the power gear (pool cue rod/heavy braid) but the fact is the conditions and the flounder bite called for a far more delicate approach.

What this proves is that flounder are not just some dumb fish that will hit anything you pull over them but they are every bite as dynamic as largemouth bass or speckled trout. There is no way I would have caught as many fish if I had not adapted. And the truth is if this would have been one of those bites that called for heavier gear I would have probably hit the 100 mark in two days. I could have done that at Calcasieu a few weeks ago easily and truthfully using the heavy gear and that kind of bite is my preference.

Chester Moore, Jr.