Subscribe on your favorite podcast app or listen right here!

On this show Dustin sits down with Keith Pittman from Reeler’s Shield and Outdoor Tech Wear to talk about skin protection while enjoying the great outdoors. There are many things you may not think about in relation to how clothing and accessories protect your body from the sun’s harmful rays. As always, fish and hunt smart and safe while you exploring the wonders of the Texas Outdoor Nation and beyond!

https://reelers-shield.com

https://www.facebook.com/OTwear

www.fishgame.com