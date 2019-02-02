TEXAS FISH & GAME Staff – November 2019

TEXAS FISH & GAME is the largest independent, family-owned regional outdoor publication in America. Owned by Ron & Stephanie Ward and Roy & Ardia Neves.
Roy and Ardia Neves
Chester Moore
Dustin Warncke | ASSOCIATE PUBLISHER
Joe Doggett | SENIOR CONTRIBUTING EDITOR
Doug Pike | SENIOR CONTRIBUTING EDITOR
Ted Nugent | EDITOR AT LARGE
Lou Marullo | HUNTING EDITOR
Matt Williams | FRESHWATER EDITOR
Calixto Gonzales | SALTWATER EDITOR
Lenny Rudow | BOATING EDITOR
Steve LaMascus | FIREARMS EDITOR
Dustin Ellermann | SHOOTING EDITOR
Reavis Wortham | HUMOR EDITOR
Kendal Hemphill | POLITICAL COMMENTATOR
Tom Behrens | CONTRIBUTING EDITOR
Greg Berlocher | CONTRIBUTING EDITOR
Razor Dobbs | CONTRIBUTING EDITOR
Capt. Mike Holmes | CONTRIBUTING EDITOR
Stan Skinner | CONTRIBUTING EDITOR
Nicole Becka | DIGITAL CONTRIBUTOR
Lisa Moore | CONTRIBUTING PHOTO EDITOR
247 Airtex DR. Houston, Tx 77090
Phone (800) 725-1134
Online Subscriber Service: myaccount.fishgame.com
Ardia Neves
email: [email protected]
Dustin Warncke | ASSOCIATE PUBLISHER
(512) 497-7674 • (281) 869-5513
email: [email protected]
Larry Dalton | BILLING
247 Airtex Dr. Houston, TX 77090
Phone: (281) 869-5511 • Fax (281) 783-4542
Anna Campbell | GRAPHIC DESIGNER
Melinda Buss | GRAPHIC DESIGNER
Heather Bryan | GRAPHIC DESIGNER
Cyndi Dalena | SOCIAL MEDIA
Wendy Kipfmiller | SPECIAL PROJECTS
TEXAS FISH & GAME (ISSN 0887-4174) is published monthly by Texas Fish & Game Publishing Co., LLC., 247 Airtex Dr. Houston, TX 77090. ©Texas Fish & Game Publishing Co., LLC. All rights reserved. Content is not to be reprinted or otherwise reproduced without written permission. The publication assumes no responsibility for unsolicited photographs and manuscripts. Subscription rates: 1 year $24.95; 2 years $42.95; 3 years $58.95. Address all subscription inquiries to Texas Fish & Game, 247 Airtex Dr. Houston, TX 77090. Allow 4 to 6 weeks for response. Give old and new address and enclose latest mailing address label when writing about your subscription.
POSTMASTER: Send address changes to:
TEXAS FISH & GAME
247 Airtex Dr.
Houston, TX 77090.
Address all subscription inquiries to
TEXAS FISH & GAME
247 Airtex Dr.
Houston, TX 77090.
Email change of address to: [email protected].
Email new orders to: [email protected].
Email subscription questions to: [email protected].
Periodical postage paid at Houston, TX 77267-9946 and at additional mailing offices.