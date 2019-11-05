Convergent Sidewinder (Weapon Mounted Game Call)

The Convergent Sidewinder is a weapon mounted game call with built in phone mount that connects directly to your picatinny rail. This allows you to have a hands free, compact call that is controllable through the convergent apps with just a touch of your finger.

Through the use of the latest in speaker and battery technology, we are able to achieve very clean audio and

extreme volume while remaining small and light.

Designed by the team at Convergent and Professional Hunter Byron South and tested extensively from the piney woods of East Texas to the desserts of Northern Nevada.

The concept was to use the latest in technology to create a compact, rugged call that would have the volume and clarity that Convergent is known for.

You must handle and listen to this product to fully appreciate it. The basis of the design was to utilize the popular Convergent apps by incorporating the phone mount on the back of the call. This creates a truly hands free call that is controlled by just a touch of your finger. Never has this quality of sound been available at this price point.