Know Your Limits Rimfire Steel Target

It’s no secret that steel is a blast to shoot. Paper has its place. But the more reactive the target is, the more enjoyable it is. This is one reason I love ShootSteel’s latest “Know Your Limits” target rack.

In the past I might have told you that my favorite target was my Challenge Targets Bullseye Target. But this new KYL target beats that for three reasons – it’s more reactive, it has more options, and it’s more affordable. The rack itself is simple 1/2″ and 3/4″ steel conduit. It includes the legs, rack, and spacers so you can assemble the package in less than 5 minutes. So then if a shooter accidentally destroys a leg, it’s an easy fix. At Marksmanship Camp we hit the 1/2″ target consistently from 50 yards. When you hit the targets dead on they satisfyingly spin several times.

Introducing the all new Rimfire Know Your Limits Rack! Designed from the ground up to be our most portable, user friendly, and challenging target we have released to date. The no tools required design is completely modular and user serviceable if parts are damaged, so there will never be a situation that requires you to replace the entire system if parts are damaged or shot. With the targets, hangers, and stand brackets all CNC laser cut from 1/4″ AR500 (do not confuse these with cheaper plasma cut targets!) this product is built to last. Whether you are a competition shooter or just looking for a target that will give you the ability to plink away in your backyard while improving your skills, this is the perfect target system for you. With configurations ranging from large targets for fun with the family, down to .25″ targets to challenge even the best shooters, the Rimfire Know Your Limits rack from ShootSteel.com is one of the most versatile and entertaining targets on the market. No chain, no bolts, no heavy lifting, all fun. Get yours while they last! Available options are: .25″, .5″, .75″, 1″, 1.5″, and 2″ targets along with the complete stand. This configuration includes (3) 4″ spacers and (2) 2.25″ spacers. Targets are 1/4″ thick AR500. Minimum safe distances: 22 S, L and LR – 10 yards 22 mag – 125 yards 17HM2 – 50 yards 17HMR – 100 yards 17WSM – Not rated

And don't worry, there are also centerfire versions with 4″, 6″, 8″ and 10″ targets:

