New HSM Exclusive 6.5mm Creedmoor LOW RECOIL Ammo

HSM Ammunition, out of Stevensville, MT, has accomplished what no other manufacturer has even thought about yet. HSM has engineered a 6.5mm Creedmoor LOW RECOIL variant, reducing felt recoil by an astonishing 47 percent!

What is arguably America’s most popular hunting cartridge today is now truly a 3 generation, non-gender specific phenomenon. Think of this: one rifle chambered for the vaunted 6.5mm Creedmoor can be shot by any man or woman, girl or boy—3 generations—without worry from excessive felt recoil. C’mon, that’s amazing!

Now to the specifics.

Another surprise will be that HSM’s 6.5mm Creedmoor LOW RECOIL features full, standard weight-for-caliber, 140 grain hunting bullets! There is no compromise on impact, expansion, or weight retention when compared to bullets found topping other manufacturer’s low recoil ammunition. To attain this remarkable achievement, HSM partnered with world-renowned Sierra Bullets in developing this HSM proprietary bullet, with a distinct HSM orange ballistic tip.

A “Magic Bullet,” indeed! Only-the-best cases and primers combined with a “secret” blend of temperature tolerant powders drives those magic bullets. Muzzle velocity: 2,340 ft./sec. Muzzle energy: 1,695 ft./lbs. Ballistic coefficient: .546 Peak performance: out to 250 yards. And, accuracy? It will astound! After all, this is what HSM Ammunition has built its stellar reputation on for over 50 years. HSM’s 6.5mm Creedmoor LOW RECOIL can be equated to “handloads in a factory box!” How about that!

HSM Ammunition’s 6.5mm Creedmoor LOW RECOIL isn’t their first low recoil offered, just the latest. HSM’s LOW RECOIL is available in 7 other popular calibers: .243 Win.; .270 Win.; 7mm-08 Rem.; 7mm Rem. Mag.; .308 Win.; .30-06 Springfield, and; .300 Win. Mag.

HSM manufactures superior cartridges for virtually every caliber of semi-auto pistols, revolvers, and rifles. To learn more about HSM’s LOW RECOIL hunting ammunition, including the new 6.5mm Creedmoor LOW RECOIL, please visit www.HSMammunition.com.