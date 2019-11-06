New Shorts & Shirt From Huk

November 5, 2019
November 6, 2019

Any day is a good day when you get to wear shorts. These start out as a classic button, zip fly, but that’s where normal stops in this new product from Huk.  This classic 7” short, which also comes in a 10.5” version, is super-comfortable and has a ton of tech and performance built in them.  This is the short that will make you smile every time you put them on.

  • High Stretch
  • Quick Drying
  • Ever Adjustable Waistband
  • Perforated Rear Yoke for Comfort and Breath-Ability
  • Drain Hole on Back Pocket
  • Gusseted Crotch for Max-Mobility
  • Sun Protection
  • Anti-Microbial
  • Stain Release
  • Inseam: 7”
  • Sizing: S-3X
  • 55% Cotton 35% Polyester 14% Spandex

Huk Icon X Long Sleeve

The Huk ICON X is one of the most popular fishing shirts available. When you wear this comfortable, rugged, sun-blocking +30 UPF long-sleeve you’ll be wearing apparel that not only looks great, but is built from state-of-the-art fabrics, durable poly-knit construction and most advanced materials for protection against the elements.

We proudly introduce our latest ICON X long sleeve featuring our Internal Cooling Element (I.C.E) technology – engineered at the fiber level to cause an endothermic reaction once there is any contact with moisture (sweat) causing your body temperature to drop in minutes.

