New Shorts & Shirt From Huk

Any day is a good day when you get to wear shorts. These start out as a classic button, zip fly, but that’s where normal stops in this new product from Huk. This classic 7” short, which also comes in a 10.5” version, is super-comfortable and has a ton of tech and performance built in them. This is the short that will make you smile every time you put them on.

High Stretch

High Stretch Quick Drying

Ever Adjustable Waistband

Perforated Rear Yoke for Comfort and Breath-Ability

Drain Hole on Back Pocket

Gusseted Crotch for Max-Mobility

Sun Protection

Anti-Microbial

Stain Release

Inseam: 7”

Sizing: S-3X

55% Cotton 35% Polyester 14% Spandex

Huk Icon X Long Sleeve

The Huk ICON X is one of the most popular fishing shirts available. When you wear this comfortable, rugged, sun-blocking +30 UPF long-sleeve you’ll be wearing apparel that not only looks great, but is built from state-of-the-art fabrics, durable poly-knit construction and most advanced materials for protection against the elements.

We proudly introduce our latest ICON X long sleeve featuring our Internal Cooling Element (I.C.E) technology – engineered at the fiber level to cause an endothermic reaction once there is any contact with moisture (sweat) causing your body temperature to drop in minutes.