New Wrangler Hunting Blinds Available

For more than 65 years, Texas Hunter Products has manufactured premium deer blinds, industry-leading automatic deer and fish feeders as well as a host of other high-quality products designed specifically for the hunting and fishing community. The newest additions to the company’s line of hunting products are the Wrangler Camo Hunting Blinds with TrueTimber® Camo.

The Wrangler blinds were designed to meet the needs of demanding hunters who will not settle for anything less than the best. From the TrueTimber® aluminum exterior to the powder-coated steel staircases with handrails, no detail was left unrefined. The heart of the Wrangler blind is its 5’x7’ octagonal shape and maintenance-free 20-gauge aluminum exterior with rigid internal steel frame. These blinds offer plenty of room for multiple hunters and carpeted ceiling and walls dampen the sound inside and outside the blind. Seven windows on every angle offer nearly 360 degrees of visibility. The Wrangler Blinds feature a one-piece galvanized roof with steel roof supports and no seams – for zero leaks or rust.

Also, the high-strength composite floor will never rot or need maintenance. Texas Hunter’s all new Wrangler hunting Blinds are outfitted with their exclusive Hide-A-Way Dual Window System. The unique window system consists of silent double-strength marine-glass windows that flip-up and out of the way from the inside, with an exclusive double-track silent slide concealment window system on the outside.

Concealment panels are darkened to keep movement inside the blind hidden from game outside. All windows are finished with a weather-strip frame providing a scent-tight structure that seals out the elements and insects. Hunters can choose the Wrangler Camo Blinds in two different window configurations – with Rifle and Gun windows or Rifle and elongated Bow windows. The rifle windows offer an oversized 36-inch-long horizontal window while the bow window is a spacious vertical configuration. Rifle and slug-gun hunters will enjoy the window shelf that features a swivel gun rest, built-in cup holders, and a camera and phone mount for taking pictures and video during the hunt. Wrangler blinds are available in three tower configurations.

There is a ground blind option that features 7-inch legs that keep the blind from touching the ground. There are also 4-foot and 8-foot powder-coated steel tower options with welded staircase and full-height handrails. When hunting and land management becomes a passion, only the best hunting gear will do. Texas Hunter Products has been building quality and dependable products that outdoorsman have trusted for over 65 years. The Wrangler Camo Hunting Blinds are no exception. To learn more about the Wrangler Hunting Blinds, visit www.TexasHunterProducts.com and click on “Hunting Blinds.”