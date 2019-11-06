Podcast: Trophy Deer Hunting, Scent Control, Our Next Generation and “Hunt Shaming” with Guest Jeff Stewart

Forest Service Proposes Changes
November 6, 2019
Guest Jeff Stewart joins up with host Dustin Warncke for a spirited conversation on how to hunt for trophy deer, starting kids out hunting the right way, how “hunt shaming” is hurting our sporting tradition and more.

