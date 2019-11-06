Upgraded Bow Plus New Innovations

For many years now I have harvested many deer, exotics and wild hogs as well as won many 3D archery tournament shoots with my old Martin compound with a production year in the beginning of the last decade. This was a great bow but it was time for an upgrade. I am always a budget hunter and enjoy finding great values for the money and there are many values to be found in the archery world. Enter the Diamond Infinite Edge Pro. If you are into archery at all, you will recognize the Diamond Infinite Edge as one of the best selling new production compound bows ever to enter the archery market. The Pro series of this model improves on already excellent features from the base model. No matter your size or draw capabilities, this bow can most likely accommodate sporting a draw length of 13”-31” and a draw weight of 5-70 pounds. Add to that a redesigned cam system for even a smoother draw cycle, a solid back wall and a stabilizer matched for this bow’s setup and you have one awesome package.

When I ordered this bow in and it showed up on my doorstep, I was immediately impressed by the quality and workmanship of the limbs, cams, cables, and other accessories the bow came with. One of the first things I did was packed up this bow in a new soft case my wife got me for my birthday last year and headed over to Double G Archery in Georgetown, Texas where this pro-shop helped me ensure timing was set correctly and they also installed an independent peep sight as I prefer this to the tethered tube style that comes with this package. They also set the draw weight and draw length for me and encouraged me to get some range time with this bow. What a beast! This bow makes a great budget hunting or target shooting bow right out of the box with everything it already comes with such as the stabilizer, sights and rest. I never thought owning a new bow could be this fun and enjoyable but the team at Bowtech who manufactures this line of Diamond Archery knows what they are doing. They made a great stock bow complete with accessories that could cost more than the bow itself and it is all included with the package I purchased. A brand-new bow with all the needed accessories, ready to shoot for under $400? Yes, it is a reality. And they make the Pro series for guys with a very long 31” draw length like mine as well. Is it my birthday? It felt like it was when I started sighing in this archery rig.

I tried some different bow sights but went back to the stock sights this bow came with as they seemed to suite me better than my other options. I also liked the capture rest this bow came with as it operates like a partially deconstructed Whisker Biscuit style rest. It holds the arrow in place well and stays clear of the important components of the arrow as it passes through the rest. I also opted to keep the Octane bow stabilizer as it matched the bow well and helped balance it better. I did upgrade the wrist sling to one I found on Amazon as I like the paracord wrist slings better than the band-style slings.

Overall this bow is everything you need on a working man’s budget. If you want the quality, accuracy and value of a Bowtech bow without a big price tag, consider this Diamond line of bows. If you have a young archer in your life and are looking for a good full-sized bow for deer season or hunting wild hogs year round, this is a solid bow that can grow with them as their draw length and draw weight increase over time. If you are looking for a bow for the lady in your life, these bows are also an excellent option and get can get “lady colors” like pink as well instead of the Black Ops version of the bow that I ordered. If you are on a budget but want a high quality bow that will last you many years and offer forgiveness in bowhunting and versatility in being pressed into target shooting or 3D archery, I also recommend this bow to you.

Although this is a review article, I wanted to mention my 3D archery club, Hill Country Bowhunters as they hold monthly shoots in the Liberty Hill, Texas area (Central Texas) during the off-season and we have a lot of fun every month – even in the summer heat (www.hillcountrybowhunters.com). Also the Lone Star Bowhunters Association (www.lonestarbowhunter.com) is another great bowhunting ambassador and seeks to promote the sport of archery. I hold officer positions in both of these organizations and highly recommend them to you.

I get asked a lot which are my favorite arrows and broadheads for bowhunting. While we are on this subject, here are my experiences. Gold Tip Hunter Pro 340’s have done well for me in many settings with my bows of the past and present for both 3D archery and bowhunting. For broadheads, Grim Reaper’s Whitetail Specials are hard to beat. There is not much more you can say about a 3-blade mechanical than can leave a 2” cut radius in it’s path and lead you to shorter blood tracking duties and better hunting stories than that. These all work well for me and I have hunted with this combination for many years with great success.

If it is time to get that new bow or buy one for a loved one and you don’t want to drain the bank account, the Diamond Infinite Edge Pro takes the prize in my book and I think you will agree. Now go hunt hard, shoot straight and have fun out there!

Check this bow out on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/2Dn5EGT

Dustin Vaughn Warncke