Barnett Youth Compound Bow Review

Getting kids involved in archery teaches them many things such as discipline, dedication, bowhunting, competition, sporting traditions and so much more. Archery equips them with other tools to help them in life. There are 3D clubs, indoor and outdoor tournaments and other league competitions are healthy ways to get your kids involved in the shooting sports as a parent, grandparent or mentor. Barnett has a bow out that I wanted to check out because it is designed for youth.

Barnett Youth Bows are what I started my son out on in shooting archery and an older Barnett youth bow my friend Red Hilliard from Tusker Archery gave Jackson was one of his first bows ever. We still have that bow and Jackson still loves shooting it.

Barnett has upped their game and made many strides in building quality youth compound bows aside from their incredible trailblazing work in manufacturing crossbows. The Vortex and Vortex Lite compound bows are perfectly suited for a youth shooter to build strength, teach basic fundamentals and gradually work into a larger bow as they age and grow. Jackson, my son, started with the Vortex Lite model first and is currently working into the Vortex model next.

Both of these compound bows are designed to adjust with the advancing skills of developing youth as they grow into more draw weight and longer draw lengths. This series of bows also comes with a bow sight, arrow rest, quiver and three arrows so, essentially, it is ready to put together and take out to the archery range or (if it is big enough and safe to shoot there) the back yard.

The Barnett Vortex Lite compound bow (https://amzn.to/34ihzAC) has adjustable draw weights from 18 lbs-29 lbs and an adjustable draw length from 22”-25”.

The Barnett Vortex compound bow (https://amzn.to/2Epeww5) has adjustable draw weights from 19 lbs-45 lbs and an adjustable draw length from 21”-27”.

When choosing between these two, it should be noted the Lite version is better suited for younger shooters that don’t quite have the strength yet to pull back a lot of weight. At first, Jackson was having issues pulling the Lite model back to full draw but quickly did so in a short amount of time.

I recommend buying both bows and having your youngster grow into each one, practicing with them on a regular basis. These bows are easy to work with and there is no pro-shop really needed to set them up or change out modules as they grow.

The keyword takeaway from this bow series is adaptability. Barnett has engineered a winner here and I am happy to own both of these bows as it is another way to encourage my son to experience the great outdoors and the shooting sports for many years to come. Learn more at https://www.barnettcrossbows.com/browse/youth-archery/compound-bows.

Dustin Vaughn Warncke