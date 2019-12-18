Bighorns & Muleys on Elephant Mountain

Three weeks ago I had the incredible privilege of visiting Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area (WMA) south of Alpine, TX.

Benny Benavidez with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD) escorted me to the top of Elephant Mountain on a quest to photograph desert bighorn sheep along with mule deer and other wildlife for a series of articles.

There will be a major feature coming soon in Texas Fish & Game specifically about the bighorns of Elephant Mountain WMA. I will provide details here upon publication.

This place embodies wildlife conservation and is the epicenter of Texas’ desert bighorn sheep restoration.

Chester Moore, Jr.