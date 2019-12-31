Hatsan Novastar Review

The Hatsan NovaStar was my first Hatsan air rifle I was fortunate enough to be able to do some extensive field testing with and, needless to say, I am thoroughly impressed with this beast of an accurate, powerful and fun-to-shoot airgun. PCP air rifles have come a very long way in a short amount of time and there are many engineering innovations packed into this air rifle. The 23” barrel is precision choked and very well machined. The Turkish walnut thumbhole stock is ergonomic and absolutely stunning to hold.

You can run either a standard picatinny rail optic or 11mm mount on the uniquely-designed top rail. Out of the box all I did was mounted a TWOD Rifle Scope, bore sighted it and started shooting. Incredible accuracy and a great smooth shooting experience was all I could think of in shooting this beast. I started field testing this rifle with JSB Match Diablo Exact King .25 caliber pellets (https://amzn.to/2RO601w) and they performed admirably in this rig.

Now I must mention that this gun comes with two 10-round magazines in the .25 caliber version. Smaller calibers have even more capacity (.177 and .22) and there is even slot in the stock where you can store one of these handy magazines when not in use.

The scope mount I used, however, didn’t allow for the magazine to have enough clearance to be used but I am used to shooting single shot airguns already, so this was not a big deal. The nice thing is that you don’t HAVE to use the gun with the magazine unlike some airgun models out there on the market so if you lose your magazines in the woods or leave them at the range, it’s no big deal. You can still shoot!

The Quattro Trigger is a gem. Two stage, fully adjustable and it’s a match trigger that is adjustable for travel and load. The bottom picatinny rail at the bottom of the stock opens the door for using a hunting flashlight, laser, camera, or other accessory and is the perfect length for many different uses.

What’s more is that the buttpad and comb are both adjustable and this is a good consideration for youth or female shooters with smaller body sizes or for bigger guys like me that need a more robust set-up. My son Jackson absolutely fell in love with this gun the first time he laid eyes on it and even more so now that he has had some backyard range time with it. Mechanics and operation are smooth as can be and you can tell many years of engineering went into this gun in both aesthetics and performance.

This gun packs a lot of value that could cost much more than it actually does. It may look a little “different” than some other guns you own but the ergonomics and performance match its looks and I am confident this product from Hatsan would be a solid purchase decision for you or the airgun enthusiast in your life. Learn more at https://hatsanairgunsusa.com/.

Dustin Vaughn Warncke