LETTERS TO THE EDITOR – January 2020

AS SOMEONE who will hit 59 next month I sure could relate to your latest column. I miss some of those earlier efforts, but don’t miss the pain that seems to come with them.

I recently moved back to Rockport after rebuilding from Harvey. So, I’ve got to get back on the water more and do what I love. I hit Rollover, the North Jetty and a few places while we were living in Houston and rebuilding, but nothing like it was regularly while living here.

Now that I’m back, I’m doing more—of everything. I’m cast netting mullet, catching, cooking and eating crabs, quick two-hour fishing trips between chores, etc. I even started getting back in to wade fishing, which I used to do from sunup to just about sundown, which brings me to your column.

I’ve read you for years and years and enjoyed your writing – thank you. I know you did those long days of wading as well, and our backs just don’t support us as well as they used to. I’m OK with shorter wading days, but there is one thing I’ve given up on, and that’s mud.

Late teens and twenties wading mud was no big deal. Even knee-deep mud if you had to. Now, I’m not wading mud for beans. If I can’t drift over it, I’m not fishing it. Hard sand, shell, sure, but remembering sinking up to my hips in the stuff makes me think trying to do it now would make my heart explode.

Thanks for choosing to be a writer.

Brad Brumback

Trophy Cooking Questions

THE ARTICLE called “Trophy Cooking” was a refreshing take on wild game harvest and the idea that putting a good foot forward to nonhunters can begin with food. I enjoy getting to read the magazine every month, and seeing this article reignited a love for wild game cooking. Thank you!

Shelly Travis

IF YOU could give me your top five wild meats and fish, I would appreciate it. I want to explore a little more wild game and fish eating thanks to the recent article.

Bubba Isaac

Editor: Thanks for the kind words! I am excited people are responding to the “Trophy Cooking” concept.

In terms of my favorite wild game and fish here we go…

Game

1. Nilgai

2. Blue-Winged Teal

3. Wild Turkey

4. Axis Deer

5. Bison

Fish

1. Peacock Bass (I know I never get to eat this but the few times I did it was amazing!)

2. Crappie

3. Red snapper

4. Flounder

5. Mahi-mahi

Mule Deer Population

I HAVE been following the articles on fishgame.com mentioning mule deer, and I really appreciate that. No one else touches on the topic of muleys in Texas. Do you have any idea what the current mule deer population is in Texas?

Eldon Spears

Editor: I love mule deer!

They are among my favorite animals on the planet, and I just got back from photographing some beautiful bucks in Colorado. It’s hard to get mule deer population info, but I was able to find a pretty recent one. According to a very detailed report on mule deer by the Mule Deer Working Group of the Western Association Of Fish and Wildlife Agencies the number as of 2017 was 285,918.

In general, the Trans-Pecos population has been on an increasing trend since 2012 because of good range conditions and fawn production and recruitment from 2013 to2017.

“The 2017 survey estimate (152,870) indicated a 57 percent increase from 2012 (97,315). Surveys were not conducted in 2007 and 2010.

The survey estimated 2013 to 2017 fawn crops of 47, 35, 38, 40, and 49 fawns. One hundred does was higher than the 2012 estimate of 32. The sex ratio for 2017 was 54 bucks: 100 does, the highest buck ratio to 100 does since 2005.”

The Panhandle population trend has been stable to increasing since 2011. Surveys were not conducted in 2015. The 2017 population estimate of 133,048 was highest among survey years according to the report.

