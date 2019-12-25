Merry Christmas from Texas Fish & Game

The staff of Texas Fish & Game would like to wish you a very merry Christmas!

Christmas is a special time of year and we hope you are spending it with loved ones and maybe even getting to enjoy some time in the great outdoors with them.

This has been a great year here at fishgame.com as we have increased our web traffic and also increased our coverage of many hunting, fishing and wildlife issues for all of you.

We were happy to expand our coverage of out of various wildlife news in 2019 and will do even more in 2020.

Our commitment to you going into 2010 is to give you even more in-depth coverage of these issues and to engage more frequently with you on our quest to be the best at what we do. Your recent hog attack testimonials for example greatly helped us raise awareness to this issue. We know you care about our resources and fellow outdoors lovers and there are more plans to engage you in this process.

Be on the lookout for a very special article from Roy & Ardia Neves about what’s coming up in 2020 and for a special new section added to Texas Fish & Game magazine.

Thank you for supporting us for 35 years (and beyond)!

Merry Christmas!

Chester Moore (Editor-In-Chief)