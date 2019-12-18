Land Open for Guadalupe Trout Fishing

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has leased a “no fee” public access area on the Guadalupe River to help anglers target rainbow trout during the peak of the cool-weather stocking and fishing season.

Camp Huaco Springs, located between San Antonio and Austin, has nearly a half-mile of bank access along alternating pools and riffles on the Guadalupe River. The bank is gently sloped and rocky and anglers can wade fish both upstream and downstream, or fish from the bank. There is a low-water dam at the upper end of the property and a deep pool at the lower end.

Public access to the site is open from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset through March 7, 2020 (except Feb. 21-24), for angling from the banks and launching non-motorized boats, canoes, kayaks, or other floatable devices for the purpose of fishing.

TPWD will stock this and other sections of the Guadalupe River, also known as the Canyon Reservoir Tailrace, with more than 20,000 rainbow trout during weekly stockings from early December through late-January. The full list of stocking dates can be found online at www.tpwd.texas.gov/troutstocking.

Camp Huaco Springs falls under the statewide trout regulations, so anglers may keep up to their daily bag limit of five trout with no minimum length limit. Trout anglers over 17 will need a valid fishing license that includes a freshwater fishing endorsement.

Anglers may find public access to the river in other areas being stocked with trout – including Guadalupe Park, operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – but should note that special regulations and limits are in effect on the stretch of the river below the Canyon Lake Dam to the second bridge crossing on River Rd.

Camp Huaco Springs is located at 4150 River Road, New Braunfels, TX 78132. For more information, or to find leased River Access and Conservation Areas on other rivers in Texas, visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/rivers/lease_access/.

Source: Texas Parks & Wildlife