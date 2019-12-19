TX GLO Supports DU Projects

ROCKPORT, Texas – Dec. 3, 2019 – Seeking to support coastal resilience, the Texas General Land Office (GLO) committed $6.6 million through the Coastal Erosion Planning and Response Act (CEPRA) to support two Ducks Unlimited shoreline protection projects in coastal Texas.

The GLO granted $4.5 million in support of a living shoreline project at Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge and $2.1 million for a restoration project at McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge.

Under CEPRA, the GLO implements erosion response projects and studies through collaboration and a matching funds partnership with federal, state and local governments, non-profit organizations and other partners. This CEPRA funding complements $6.2 million from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS).

“Coastal wetlands provide critical habitat for waterfowl and other wildlife, but they also provide benefits to people like community protection and floodwater absorption,” said DU Manager of Conservation Programs Todd Merendino. “Wildlife, fisheries and people often rely on the same coastal resources, and people who enjoy areas like Anahuac and McFaddin appreciate it when organizations can come together and improve these areas for everyone.”

By constructing 6.7 miles of living shoreline in Chambers County and 3.5 miles in Jefferson County, Ducks Unlimited will protect coastal marsh on the refuges from further erosion. Breakwater installation will be along the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway adjacent to the refuges where erosion rates are currently 5 to 7 feet per year. Ducks Unlimited will also replace a water-control structure at Star Lake on McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge. The projects should be completed by the end of 2020.

“Protecting the wildlife values of our public lands is important and Ducks Unlimited has been a steadfast partner in doing so,” said USFWS Chenier Plain Refuge Complex Manager Tim Cooper. “Along the Intracoastal Waterway, we are losing coastal marsh at alarming rates. These shoreline protection projects will halt that erosion and help us grow healthy marsh.”

Coastal erosion poses a serious threat to beaches, natural resources, coastal communities, infrastructure and public and private property in the Lone Star State. The CEPRA program implements coastal erosion response projects and related studies to understand and reduce these effects.

“We look forward to working with Ducks Unlimited to restore and enhance the Texas coast for wildlife and people,” said CEPRA Manager Kevin Frenzel. “Their wetland engineering expertise and strong partnership history are unparalleled.”

For more information, visit www.ducks.org and be sure to follow DU’s newest Twitter feed – @DUNews1937 – to get the most up-to-date news from Ducks Unlimited.