Big Hunting Shows Begin This Week

Tis the season for hunting shows.

Firs up is the Dallas Safari Club Foundation Show that begins Thursday, Jan. 9 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. These hunting shows are truly top notch.

Live and silent auctions will offer some exciting dream hunts and trips to beautiful, wild places in the world, exotic furs and stunning jewelry, gorgeous guns and high-end gear to make your hunt more enjoyable and more successful.

Taking place at the show for 2020 will be another slate of outdoor celebrities on the Conservation Stage sponsored by Trijicon. Guest speakers will include notable conservationists from Africa such as Ivan Carter, and Shane Mahoney, media personalities Larry Weishuhn, Blake Barnett, Bob Foulkrod, Jim Shockey and Craig Boddington.

Lined up to address the crowd at the Saturday night banquet are Patrick Mavros, Buzz Charlton, and Michel Mantheakis. Scheduled to speak at the Life Member Breakfast are Danene van der Westhuyzen and Scott Ellis.

The Wild Sheep Foundation (WSF) Convention and Sporting Expo better known as “The Sheep Show®” is the premier outdoor and mountain hunting expo will be held Jan. 16-18 at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno, NV.

The exhibit hall features more than 400 exhibits of the finest guides and outfitters from North America and around the globe plus top of the line retailers selling gear, guns, art, taxidermy, jewelry, furs and every other outdoor item you need.

“Join the most passionate and dedicated group of outdoorsmen and women in the world as we celebrate an iconic species, the wild sheep. Whether participating in backpack races, evening banquets, incredible live auctions, sheep hunt raffles, or a cruise through hundreds of outdoor industry exhibitors, you will find yourself surrounded by like-minded conservationists at every turn,” WSF officials said.

The Houston Safari Club Foundation (HSCF) will hold its Worldwide Hunting Expo and Convention, Jan. 24-26 at the George R Brown Convention Center in Houston.

The Friday night banquet will feature Don Felder, renowned as a former lead guitarist of The Eagles, one of the most popular and influential rock groups of our time.

Don is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, having been inducted with the Eagles back in 1998, and was also inaugurated into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville in 2016 and the Florida Artists Hall of Fame in 2017.

Felder spent 27 years with the Eagles, who have sold over 150 million albums worldwide to date and own the fine distinction of recording the top-selling album of all time-Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975), which has sold over 38 million copies (and counting). Co-writer of such hit songs as “Victim of Love,” “Those Shoes,” and his most popular co-creation, “Hotel California”.

The Saturday night banquet features comedian Tom Papa.

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country finding success in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage. Tom is the Head Writer and regular performer for the legendary radio show, “Live From Here”, heard regularly by the 2.6 million fans of the weekly radio show.

HSCF’s Annual Worldwide Hunting Expo and Convention, themed TOGETHER 2020, is a three-day experience featuring hunting and fishing outfitters, gear, clothing, firearms, artwork, jewelry and more.

Don’t miss the banquets and auctions-exciting events offering opportunities to meet and greet fellow hunters and win incredible auction items.

These shows are great places to connect with fellow outdoors lovers, book hunting and fishing trips, buy cool items and have an all-around great time.

Don’t forget to check out fishgame.com for our coverage and our weekly State of the Nation e-newsletter for further updates.