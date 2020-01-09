Goose Enchiladas And Venison Recipes

The most rewarding thing about hunting for many is what happens on the dinner table. Eating wild game is healthy, tasty and a great way to reflect on time spent in the field. Here are a few recipes we thought you might enjoy that we found exciting including a killer recipe for goose enchiladas.

Goose Enchilada Rollups (From Ducks Unlimited)

Try this super easy recipe for a sure party favorite! Leave out the green chiles if you don’t like you goose enchiladas spicy.

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless goose breasts

4 ounces whole green chiles

1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded Monterey Jack Cheese

4 teaspoons chopped black olives

1 egg

1 cup crushed tortilla chips

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 envelope enchilada seasoning mix

1/2 cup water

1 (16-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded Cheddar cheese

Directions

Pound the goose breasts on a work surface with a meat mallet to flatten.

Spread equal portions of the chiles, Monterey Jack cheese and olives over each goose breast.

Roll up and secure with wooden picks.

Beat the egg in a bowl.

Dip the roll-ups in the egg and coat in the tortilla chips.

Heat the oil in a skillet.

Add the roll-ups and fry until golden brown on all sides.

Remove to a baking dish.

Mix the seasoning mix, water and tomatoes in a saucepan.

Cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Pour over the roll-ups.

Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until the goose is cooked through.

Sprinkle with the cheddar cheese and bake 5 minutes more.

Dutch Oven Venison Roast (Freevenisonrecipes.com)

First get the fire ready. Dig two feet deep and three feet in diameter. Line the hole with a layer of rocks so it is about 18 inches deep. The rocks hold heat from the fire, helping cook the venison.

Build a fire in the pit. Burn a good strong fire for at least two hours to build up a goodly amount of coals.

While the fire is burning, cut the venison roast into pieces that fit the Dutch oven. Leave room in the Dutch oven for the carrots and onions. Sear the venison to seal in the juices before putting it in the Dutch oven.

Season the venison, the add it and the vegetables to the pot. Pour in one cup of strong beef bouillon. Put the lid on the Dutch oven, and partially bury it in the hot coals. Cover the pit with a piece of sheet metal, then cover the metal with a layer of dirt.

After three hours, carefully remove the sheet metal and take out the pot. The venison will be falling apart tender.

Rabbit Cacciatore (Missouri Dept. of Conservation)

Ingredients:

1 whole rabbit, cut into pieces

1 package sliced button mushrooms

14oz. can diced Italian-seasoned tomatoes (drained)

12 oz cooked pasta (rotini or fettuccini)

3 T. flour

2 tsp. chopped garlic

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

2 T. olive oil

2 T. tomato paste

1 cup chopped onion

Instructions:

Dust rabbit with flour enough to coat, season with salt and pepper.

In skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat.

Add rabbit and cook for approximately 3 minutes per side, remove rabbit and set aside.

Add onions, mushrooms, and garlic to the skillet reducing the heat to medium, cook for 5 minutes stirring occasionally.

Add drained tomatoes, wine, and tomato paste, bring to a boil.

Add rabbit, and tuck into the sauce.

Cook mixture on medium-low heat partially covered for approximately 8 minutes, until the meat is tender.

Perfectly Roasted Turkey (National Wild Turkey Federation)

Get the perfect roasted turkey in five simple steps!

Place the turkey breast side up on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Do not add water.

Before placing the turkey in the oven, you may want to brush it with cooking oil, melted butter or margarine, although it’s not necessary. (Check out the Roasted Turkey recipe below)

Cover the turkey with a loose tent of heavy-duty aluminum foil to prevent over browning, allow for maximum heat circulation and keep the turkey moist. To make a tent, tear off a sheet of foil 5 to 10 inches longer than the turkey. Crease the foil crosswise through the center and place over the turkey, crimping loosely onto the sides of the pan to hold it in place.

Roast according to the following chart.

To brown the turkey, remove the foil tent 20 to 30 minutes before roasting is finished, and continue cooking until the meat thermometer reaches 185 F.

FYI: Basting usually is not necessary during roasting since it cannot penetrate the turkey’s skin. Also, frequently opening the oven door prolongs cooking time.

FYI: When using a meat thermometer, insert it through the foil into the thickest part of the thigh muscle without touching bone. The inner thigh is the area that heats the slowest. For other parts of the turkey, insert the thermometer in the thickest area.