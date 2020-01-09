Goose Enchiladas And Venison Recipes

The most rewarding thing about hunting for many is what happens on the dinner table. Eating wild game is healthy, tasty and a great way to reflect on time spent in the field. Here are a few recipes we thought you might enjoy that we found exciting including a killer recipe for goose enchiladas.
Goose Enchilada Rollups (From Ducks Unlimited)
Try this super easy recipe for a sure party favorite! Leave out the green chiles if you don’t like you goose enchiladas spicy.
Ingredients
Directions
Dutch Oven Venison Roast (Freevenisonrecipes.com)
First get the fire ready. Dig two feet deep and three feet in diameter. Line the hole with a layer of rocks so it is about 18 inches deep. The rocks hold heat from the fire, helping cook the venison.
Build a fire in the pit. Burn a good strong fire for at least two hours to build up a goodly amount of coals.
While the fire is burning, cut the venison roast into pieces that fit the Dutch oven. Leave room in the Dutch oven for the carrots and onions. Sear the venison to seal in the juices before putting it in the Dutch oven.
Season the venison, the add it and the vegetables to the pot. Pour in one cup of strong beef bouillon. Put the lid on the Dutch oven, and partially bury it in the hot coals. Cover the pit with a piece of sheet metal, then cover the metal with a layer of dirt.
After three hours, carefully remove the sheet metal and take out the pot. The venison will be falling apart tender.
Rabbit Cacciatore (Missouri Dept. of Conservation)
Ingredients:
Instructions:
Dust rabbit with flour enough to coat, season with salt and pepper.
In skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat.
Add rabbit and cook for approximately 3 minutes per side, remove rabbit and set aside.
Add onions, mushrooms, and garlic to the skillet reducing the heat to medium, cook for 5 minutes stirring occasionally.
Add drained tomatoes, wine, and tomato paste, bring to a boil.
Add rabbit, and tuck into the sauce.
Cook mixture on medium-low heat partially covered for approximately 8 minutes, until the meat is tender.
Perfectly Roasted Turkey (National Wild Turkey Federation)
Get the perfect roasted turkey in five simple steps!
FYI: Basting usually is not necessary during roasting since it cannot penetrate the turkey’s skin. Also, frequently opening the oven door prolongs cooking time.
FYI: When using a meat thermometer, insert it through the foil into the thickest part of the thigh muscle without touching bone. The inner thigh is the area that heats the slowest. For other parts of the turkey, insert the thermometer in the thickest area.