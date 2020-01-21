How Top 5 Duck Species Nest (Video)

Duck species nesting success is often overlooked by hunters. The five most common duck species nesting in the uplands of the prairie pothole region are mallards, blue-winged teal, gadwall, shovelers, and pintails. When you are nest searching, you don’t need to see the duck to tell what kind of nest you’ve found. The hen’s choice of nest cover begins to unravel the mystery. Dr. Frank of Delta Waterfowl shares the types of cover preferred by each common species.

Source: Delta Waterfowl

Delta Waterfowl is The Duck Hunters Organization, a leading conservation group founded at the famed Delta Marsh in Manitoba, with its U.S. Headquarters in Bismarck, North Dakota. We work to produce ducks through intensive management programs and conservation of breeding duck habitat. Delta conducts vital waterfowl research, and promotes and protects the continuing tradition of waterfowl hunting in North America.

Our Mission

To produce ducks and secure the future of waterfowl hunting.

Our Vision

Abundant waterfowl and endless opportunities for hunters.

Delta Waterfowl is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and tax exempt organization and a registered Canadian Charity No. 11905-8998-RR0001. Your donation is tax deductible to the amount allowed by law. The receipt information will be included in the letter you receive with your membership/donation. Please check with your tax advisor for specific information regarding your individual tax deduction.