Innovative Gun Support from Stratus

Stratus Support Systems is a Texas based company that specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative weapon accessories for shooters with an emphasis on Law Enforcement products. All products are available at www.stratussupportsystems.com

The first product created is called The Original Stratus Support System. It’s designed to help carry the weight of a rifle or shotgun while in the field, reducing upper body fatigue while maintaining better weapon control. This two-piece system contains a neoprene Velcro strap with a side attached knuckle and a belt unit holster. The wrap stretches into place around the stock & the no slip grip helps hold the wrap in place without damaging the finish on the weapon. The belt unit receiver can be worn anywhere on the belt to best serves your hunting style. Once the hunter slings the weapon, simply guide the knuckle into the belt unit and once it is received the weight of the weapon is redistributed to the belt area, greatly reducing your upper body fatigue.

Users can wear the belt unit on the side if bird hunting is the plan, or move the belt unit toward the center of the back to keep the weapon’s weight on their hips vs the upper body. This position will also keep the weapon in the “sweet spot” between the shoulder blades & spine, thus preventing walking of the gun. A patented built-in retention system keeps the weapon from inadvertently coming out, but is quick & easy to deploy to allow for fast shooting. The Original Stratus Support System will save your back & reduce fatigue when it’s a long day in the field.

Recognizing how well the Original System worked, Stratus took it to the next level with their AR Combo. Utilizing the same knuckle design as on the Original Stratus incorporated it into the buffer tube place on the AR Platform. Made from T6-6061 and designed to fit commercial or Mil specs. The AR Plate easily replaces the obsolete OME plate and installs in minutes. A QD Port allows a sling to be attached on plate. They even upgraded the Nylon GEN2 receiver with a slimmer design and the receiver now has multi-point attachment to MOLLE or belt. Attached to a vest with MOLLE, the knuckle can be inserted into the receiver and the user can go hands free at that point, same as on the belt. The retention system keeps weapon secure and ready in an instant. Law Enforcement and SWAT teams across the USA are using this system daily. Hog hunters love to be able to redistribute the heavy weight of weapons loaded with night vision optics to their hips, reducing that weapon sling weight on the upper body. Your weapon stays secure with no more flopping around.

Other Stratus Support Systems products include the 870 Combo, a favorite of Law Enforcement & homeowners alike ,(fitting the Remington 12 gauge 870, 1100, 11-87 including the TAC 13 & 14) the 590 Combo, (fitting the popular Mossburg 12 gauge Shockwave and the 500 series) and the highly adaptive QD Pin Combo, that will fit any weapon with a QD port or can be attached to any weapon with a top rail clamp with a side QD Port, another Law Enforcement favorite.

All Stratus Support Systems are 100% Lifetime Guaranteed against breakage or we replace it free of charge. Visit www.stratussupportsystems.com