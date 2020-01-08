On the Water with Intrepid’s New 407 Nomad SE 

When Intrepid announced the 407 Nomad earlier this year, it was immediately clear that this model was going to deliver big. The largest entry into Intrepid’s Nomad series to date, the 407 Nomad measures 40-feet long and has a fuel capacity of 700 gallons. Like the previous 345 and 375 Nomad models, the 407 offers boaters the choice between two console configurations – SE (side entry) and FE (front entry).

FLIR Fishing Team Captain Jim Kelly is no stranger to Intrepid’s customizable powerboats – the 407 Nomad SE is his fourth Intrepid since he purchased his first 33’ in 1998.

Intrepid’s unique customization process allowed Kelly to design his 407 Nomad from the ground up. From a fully upgraded electronic suite, which includes augmented reality to navigate complex, high-traffic situations, to the FLIR logo on the hull, everything about this boat is unique.

As a competitive fishing boat, Intrepid’s 407 Nomad checks all the boxes – a comprehensive electronics suite, high fuel capacity, plenty of storage space, and complete customizability.

Customizability is a big deal for Kelly, who relies on his FLIR thermal imaging camera to move through the water confidently. Most of the competitions Kelly and his team participate in start at sunrise, the same time that large cargo ships and tankards are beginning to make their way out.

Of course, fancy tech isn’t everything, and Intrepid knows it. The 407 Nomad is also decked out with plenty of other practical necessities, like pressurized above-deck bait wells, huge insulated coffin boxes, and plenty of additional storage options.

Pro anglers aren’t the only ones who will love the newest Nomad – there’s plenty for weekend warriors to appreciate, too. Thoughtfully designed to be as comfortable as it is stylish, you might end up spending more time lounging than battling fish. And when your stomach starts growling, the 407 Nomad’s fully customizable helm seat station lets you grill your catch right there on the water.

So, how does it feel to captain a 407 Nomad? Like other Intrepids, the Nomad has a distinct transverse stepped hull design that ensures max stability for a smooth and dry ride. But other than that, each custom boat offers a completely unique experience, so it’s tough to say. For Jim Kelly and the FLIR fishing team, it’s an experience that simply can’t be beat.

To learn more about the 407 Nomad SE and to request pricing information, visit Intrepid.