Texas Gun Owner’s Guide

$14.95

Texas has strict gun laws. You have to obey the laws. There are serious penalties for breaking the rules. Many gun owners don’t know all the rules. Some have the wrong idea of what the rules are. It doesn’t make sense to own a gun and not know the rules. Here at last is a comprehensive book, in plain English, about the laws and regulations that control firearms in Texas. Many people find laws hard to understand, and gathering all the relevant ones is a lot of work. This book helps you with these chores. Collected in one volume are the principal state laws controlling gun use in Texas. Guns are serious business and require the highest level of responsibility from you. Know the law.