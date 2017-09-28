The Texas Deer Book

$14.95

Authors and TF&G Columnists Greg Rodriguez and Steve LaMascus have over 70 years of experience hunting Texas deer and provide you with everything you need to know about hunting deer in Texas, no matter your skill level. Chapters Include: Whitetail Biology Deer Rifles and Calibers Still Hunting & Stalking Rattling & Calling Hunting from a Blind Aging/Field Judging Deer Finding a Deer Lease Public Hunting & Draw Hunts Guided Hunts Big Buck Contest & Awards Scoring & Field Dressing And So Much More! 271 pages