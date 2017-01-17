CZ-USA – CZ 628 Shotgun & CZ P10 Handgun

Texas Fish & Game Hunting Editor Lou Marullo stopped by the CZ-USA booth at the 2017 SHOT Show earlier today. We had a chance to check out the new CZ 628 shotgun and CZ P10 handgun.

Check out CZ’s breakdown of the 628 and P10 below:

CZ 628

For those who want a light, classy pump gun to carry in the field, we put together the perfect shotgun. Built on a gauge-specific 7075 aluminum action, this 20 or 28 gauge pump has a deep glossy blue finish and select grade Turkish Walnut. A set of interchangeable chokes lets you tune constriction and the full forend and pistol grip help make this lithe shotgun feel good in the hands. With a 28″ barrel, both variants clock in at well under 6 lbs., lightening the load for those full days chasing birds.

CZ P10

Many years in the making, we’re pleased to announce the latest addition to the CZ line of handguns — the P-10 C. Much more than just our take on the striker-fired pistol, the P-10 is decidedly CZ, from the way it feels to the way it shoots.

First order of business, ergonomics. Anyone who’s picked up a CZ 75 for the first time gets it — it just has to feel right in the hand. With the CZ grip angle, the P-10 avoids that ‘brick-in-the-hand’ feeling that has plagued many in the striker-fired genre, allowing it to point naturally. A mild palm swell, deep beavertail and three interchangeable backstraps make the P-10 fit a wide variety of hands as if it were built for them. Because it was.

Next up, trigger. So many striker-fired pistols do many things right, falling short when it comes time to pull the trigger. Designed to minimize creep and stacking, the P-10’s trigger breaks at a clean 4-4.5 lbs and rebounds with a short, positive reset, meaning single shots can be meticulously placed while follow-ups are effortless.

Built to withstand the rigors of military use, its fiber-reinforced polymer frame and hardy nitride finish are made for the daily grind. A generous trigger guard allows use with gloved hands while being undercut to allow as high a grip as possible, and a set of metal tactical 3-dot sights allow for one-handed manipulation of the slide on a belt.

Like all CZ pistols, the P-10 is built with our legendary cold hammer forged barrel. The ‘C’ in the name indicates that it is compact in both frame and slide size, and magazines are of the same family as the hammer-fired P-07, meaning the P-10 C holds 15+1 in 9mm in a flush-fitting mag with extended bases allowing 17+1.Take-down of the P-10 will be familiar to most fans of striker-fired guns, and even more pleasing will be holster compatibility with some of the most common guns on the market.

It may have taken a while to come to market, but we feel the wait has been worth it. With CZ reliability, engineered ergonomics and a bevy of features both familiar and new, the P-10 is the complete package.

For more information be sure to visit CZ-USA.com