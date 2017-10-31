The shot seen around the world (video and more)

Back in August 1993 the world watched an armed standoff with a suicidal Doug Conley who was sitting in the street waving around a large S&W revolver as he demanded to have a lawyer write his will after which he would kill himself. The stand off lasted for 2 hours until SWAT team sniper Mike Plumb was given the green light to disarm Conley – from a distance.

The video clip will remain as one of the coolest shots ever in law enforcement for decades. The pieces of the shattered revolver remain on Mike Plumb’s wall after being gifted to him by his department.

The rifle Plumb used was a Steyr SSG PII in 7.62×51 (pretty much a .308 Winchester). Plumb was obviously skilled on confident in his rifle.

Here is another similar story where the deputy disarmed a criminal by shooting down the thug’s barrel (but it wasn’t as intentional as Plum’s situation.): https://fishgame.com/2016/07/deputy-disables-thugs-gun-shooting-barrel/

Dustin Ellermann