Gungner 10/22 AR15 Chassis-Worth $50?

The Gungner stock is a cheap solution to outfitting your Ruger 10/22 to look like a modern sporting rifle. And while I wanted to love this setup, I had some major problems you will want to be familiar with before risking this same setup.

The Gungner stocks is a simple enough design. Its 4 piece injection molded nylon chassis completely replaces the stock of your 10/22 and then allows you to add any AR15 buttstock and hand grip (not included). It has an aluminum mounting block that gives the user supplied hand grip a solid bolt anchor point.

Installation looked easy enough: place your stripped 10/22 inside the chassis and bolt together. However I had a extremely difficult time getting the bolts on the top pictinny receiver rail to align. After about 15 minutes of struggling, starting, pushing, stripping, and straining I was able to get everything snugged up. But not until snapping the internal barrel support while installing it exactly as the online instructions stated. And at this point I should also mention that the stock didn’t ship with instructions – you’ll have to look them up on their website.

Once assembled I really liked how the rifle looked – even enough to consider purchasing another 10/22 to use them for Marksmanship Camps.

However, my range test did not go well because of a serious design issue. First, I was leery of the optic mount since it was the nylon rail only secured to the receiver and barrel by sandwiching itself around the rifle with sloppy soft stripped out screws. The nylon rail itself was out of specification because my LaRue MRO mount wouldn’t even snug up to it on the tightest setting, so I actually tested the setup with a Vortex SPARC AR optic.

But the due to the design flaws of the chassis, I was only able to fire about 50 rounds before having to give up because the stock turned my semi-auto .22lr rifle into a single shot bolt action. Anyone who has disassembled a Ruger 10/22 has noticed that the action pins fall out easily at times. These pins do anything from holding the trigger group into the receiver or allowing the trigger and magazine catch to pivot. Part of the stock’s function is holding these pins in place. The Gungner chassis had so much open space beside the trigger housing that my trigger pin constantly worked its way out after 4-5 rounds and I would have to push it back into place with my knife blade.

I contacted Gungner about this issue as well as my cracked barrel support. They replied that they would look into the issue with a couple of their sample rifles. But they never got back with me. The 10/22 I used to test the Gungner stock was brand new.

So while the Gungner stock looks like a fun and inexpensive way to convert your Ruger 10/22 into a modern looking blaster, my frustrating assembly experience showed it was out of specifications and range time proved it needed a redesign so action pins would remain captured. If you still think it’s worth giving a try for $50 you can find one at https://gungnerinc.com (or I’ll sell you mine for half!).

Dustin Ellermann