Podcast: Saltwater Fishing Series: Basic Rod & Reel Set-Ups, Kayak Sharks and Gear Care with Guest Daryl Palmer

On this week’s episode, Dustin Warncke and Daryl Palmer discuss more saltwater fishing gear, tactics, rod, reel and line set-ups, best practices, conservation and more. From the novice angler to the advanced “old salt” fisherman, everyone can benefit from the education and inspiration of this show.

Contact Daryl:

Daryl’s Cell: 281-804-9829

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/Double-D-Extreme-Tackle-146774952013532/about/?ref=page_internal

Mentioned on Show:

Dustin’s Marsh Fishing Article: https://fishgame.com/2018/02/marsh-fishing-tactics-scoring-in-brackish-water/

Jerry Brown Braid

Diawa Beefsticks

Diawa SALTIST50

Ardent Reel Butter

Reel Magic Spray

Diablo Paddlesports

AFW Quattro Mono Line

Plasti Dip

