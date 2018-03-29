Brian Robison’s Banquet & Auction Set For Tonight

Tonight (Thursday March 29) Minnesota Viking’s player and Texas bass fishing fanatic Brian Robison and his wife are kicking off a very special three days at Lake Sam Rayburn.

Robison and his wife Jayme are founders of the “Reel ‘Em In” Foundation (501 c3) and they will host an auction and tournament to raise money for K9s4COPS-an organization that helps police departments purchase K9s.

“We saw a demonstration and were blown away and since my dad was a Houston cop for 29 years it was a perfect fit for an organization to help out,” he said

These highly trained dogs can make a big difference in the fight against crime and save law enforcement lives but they are very expensive hence the need to help out.

“How we do this is the first evening will be our auction night where we have many pieces of memorabilia and other items up for live and silent auctions. Our live auction includes an opportunity to bid to fish in our exclusive VIP tournament. We invite professional fishermen along with NFL football players and other notable ‘celebrities’ to our event,” Robison said.

“We then pair them by boats and auction them off and whoever wins that bid gets to fish with those two the following day Friday March 30. Last year we had names like Kevin VanDam, Brandon Palaniuk, Gerald Swindle and Jordan Lee paired with guys like Adrian Peterson, Terence Newman, Linval Joseph and of course myself.”

“The final day Saturday March 31 will be our open tournament in which last year we had 139 boats and are hoping to push that number over 200 this year.”

Texas Fish & Game magazine and its advertising partners contributed a tackle package estimated at $1,000 for the auction. Products were donated from Flambeau, Daiwa, Yo-Zuri Lures, Yeti, Klymit and BD Group.

For more information click here.

TF&G Staff