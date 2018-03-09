Review: COAST FX200 Pocket Folder Knife

I love small pocket knives and have a large collection of them and I wanted to do another knife review! I use a pocket knife as an EDC (Every Day Carry) tool just about everywhere I can legally go with one. I encountered COAST’s FX200 Frame Lock Folder pocket knife at this year’s SHOT Show in Las Vegas. You would be hard pressed to find a dedicated pocket knife with so many features, even in today’s marketplace.

For one, The FX200 is extremely light weight. With an included pocket clip, which can double as a money clip the way that it is built, I find it hard to beat to carry with me whether it’s a normal day in the office or I’m embarking on an outdoor adventure. It even has a bottle opener built in! How cool! Just about every day I use a knife to cut something and this little pocket folder is going everywhere with me these days.

With a 2” blade , this knife only weighs in at 1.4 ounces! It won’t weigh your pocket down like many heavier pocket knives can. You can tell the attention to detail in the engineering and workmanship of this knife. I have trusted the folks at COAST for producing high quality gear that can keep up with my wild outdoor lifestyle for years now and one of the many reasons why is that they have a lifetime warranty against defects in materials and workmanship. In other words, if this knife fails you for some reason, COAST has your back.

This knife locks up well when put into action and I have a lot of confidence in the build quality, as I have mentioned above. I personally think the black and gold make up of this knife is dead sexy, if one could complement a knife as such. It also is tough as a pocket folder should be. It is easy to open with its large thumb hole in the blade and also easy to close. I usually have my hands full when I need to use a knife so being able to open it and close it with one hand when it counts the most is a plus in my book. As I have said before in my other writing work, I play the game to win in the outdoor lifestyle and this tool keeps up with my pace nicely.

You can purchase this great compact knife directly from COAST’s website or at many online retailers.

Story by Dustin Vaughn Warncke